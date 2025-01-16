Women To Watch: Mikalah Gordon; KLUC, Las Vegas

Mikalah Gordon is the Co-Host of The Chet Buchanan Morning Show on Audacy’s 98.5 KLUC in Las Vegas. She is also a stand-up comedian and hosts the podcast, So Funny It Hurts. She performs on the weekends in Vegas where she has a singing residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and The Wynn. About two years ago, she released her first album, “Vivian,” in honor of her grandmother who passed away in 2021.

It all started for Gordon when she became the youngest contestant on American Idol season four. She secured a place in the top 12 and began her career at 16. Following the show, she transitioned into hosting for American Idol Extra and The Tyra Banks Show. She also pursued acting, and became a recurring character on shows like comedy legend Fran Drescher’s Living With Fran and The Unit.

“Embracing comedy, I launched my stand-up career in 2012 and performed in a play Off Broadway with my impersonation of Melania Trump,” explains Gordon. “My viral series ‘Inside Melania’ garnered 1.6 million TikTok followers and even led to a feature on Jimmy Kimmel. In 2018, I joined the radio airwaves as the morning show host for Channel Q, the first national LGBTQ station, and today, I’m working with Chet Buchanan and KLUC.”

Her passion projects, So Funny It Hurts and “Vivian,” are two things Gordon takes immense pride in. “I interview fellow comics on the podcast and delve into the trauma that fuels their humor,” she says. “As a stand-up comic myself, I’ve discovered that authenticity and vulnerability are what truly make comedy resonate. This podcast has become not only a fantastic outlet but also a platform for discussing challenging topics in a relatable way.”

“My album is the first project that I wrote and recorded. It encapsulates the experiences and emotions that have shaped me into who I am. I’m currently performing tracks from the album at my shows, and I have an exciting concert planned for the end of April. It’s a thrilling time, and I can’t wait to share this journey with my audience!”

“It’s wild to think about how I ended up in radio, especially since I started off as a singer,” says Gordon. “In 2018, while I was in LA hosting a show I created for American Idol, something unexpected happened. I was driving down Santa Monica Blvd, heading to the studio, when a man suddenly darted out in front of me. Before I could panic or yell, he called out, ‘Hey Mik!! Don’t run me over!’ It turned out to be my friend Jai Rodriguez from the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. We both laughed—probably a bit nervously, grateful I didn’t hit him—and exchanged a quick hello and an I love you before I continued on my way, thinking nothing of it.

“About two hours later, I received a text from Jai that read, ‘Hey girl. I just got an offer to host a national LGBTQ morning radio show, and I want you as my co-host.’ At the time, I had zero experience in radio and fully intended to say no. In fact, I did initially say no. But then I remembered a line from a book I was reading, How to Win Friends and Influence People, which emphasized the importance of saying ‘YES!’ It felt like a sign, and I figured I owed Jai one for nearly running him over, so I agreed to meet with him the next morning.”

“On October 11, 2018, The Morning Beat with Jai and Mikalah went live from The Abbey, and that’s how Channel Q was born. I had the incredible opportunity to work for Jeff Federman and my beloved Program Director Brian Holt for four amazing years. Looking back, I can honestly say it was one of the best times of my life, filled with laughter, growth, and unforgettable memories that I will always cherish.”

“As for my current role on KLUC as Co-host of the legendary Chet Buchanan Morning Show, it’s pretty surreal for me. Growing up in Vegas, I listened to KLUC religiously. When I left at 16 to compete on American Idol, both Chet and KLUC covered my journey and even held viewing parties for my performances. That experience alone is something I’ll always cherish. I’m grateful for my time in LA, but it’s true what they say: ‘There’s no place like home.’ I have a deep appreciation for this city and the people in it—my friends, my family, my tribe. Every morning, my eight-year-old niece tunes in to listen to me before she heads to school. Those morning moments fill my heart, so I pour my whole heart back into the show.”

“I really believe laughter is the best medicine! You can chat about anything, as long as it’s real and funny. Just like I do on my podcast. I want to bring that vibe to the morning show. By mixing humor with authenticity, I hope to make a meaningful impact on my listeners, helping them feel connected and relatable. My goal is to empower our audience to reflect, engage, and connect on a deeper level, creating a community that values both laughter and being real. I hope they see me for exactly who I am: a big sister, a fiancé (who has been engaged for two years and still hasn’t set a date because, you know, life be lifing, baby!), a best friend, and someone’s crazy aunt, just navigating life like everyone else!”

One of the biggest warm and fuzzy events of the year for Las Vegas is KLUC’s Toy Drive which just took place in December. It benefits HELP of Southern Nevada which works to make sure every child in the region has a good Christmas. “I can hardly find the words to express how incredible Toy Drive was,” says Gordon, after experiencing it first-hand for the first time. “Chet and our listeners teased me the entire time because all I could say was, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing!’ or I’d just start to cry. Being from Vegas, I’ve always known about Toy Drive and even donated with my family but experiencing it from the other side is a whole different level of magic.”

“First of all, Chet is truly Vegas’s very own Santa Claus. For 26 years, he’s been living on that scaffold, come rain or shine, creating an entire holiday season for our community. People kept asking me, ‘Does he ever come down from there?’ And the answer is, ‘HE NEVER COMES DOWN,’ dude! His motivation for starting Toy Drive was simple yet powerful: if he could live on that scaffold for two weeks, maybe it would inspire people in Vegas to donate. That’s my guy, and I have so much respect for him.”

“In the first few days of Toy Drive, I was completely wrapped up in the excitement. Businesses and listeners from all over were stopping by to donate. The sight of bikes filling up and Coca-Cola trucks loading with toys was absolutely magical. However, it wasn’t until the third day that I experienced my first heartbreak. I was getting into my car when a man knocked on my window. He and his two little boys were trying to pick up toys that had been donated. Seeing dad humbly ask for help, and witnessing the little boys’ eyes light up with excitement at all the toys—only to leave empty-handed—was a moment I’ll never forget.”

“In that instant, I truly understood who Toy Drive is for. My excitement transformed into a deep passion, and from that point on, my goal was to gather as many toys, bikes, and gift cards as possible so that no child or teenager would wake up without a Christmas. In the end, we collected 7,674 bikes and $786,894, all thanks to our amazing community and local businesses.”

“As if that wasn’t enough, Chet noticed that I had released my Christmas song a year before I joined the show. Every few hours, he would play my song and encourage everyone to listen. It was just so sweet and thoughtful. In the midst of all this magic, he made sure I had my moment to shine. How can you ask for anything more than that? One of our goals is to reach one million dollars at some point, and let me tell you, you can bet your bottom dollar I’ll do everything I can to make that happen. For Vegas, for the kids, and for my guy, Chetty. They all deserve it, and so does he.”

Another exciting experience for Gordon since joining the KLUC morning show was singing both the national anthem and ‘God Bless America’ for the Battle 4 Vegas Charity Softball Game. “The Raiders and the Golden Knights play each other every year, and all the money goes to support local charities. It was an absolute blast, and I was honored to be a part of it,” says Gordon.

“I think the biggest challenge I’ve had to overcome in radio is getting out of my own head. When I first got the job, I felt a lot of hesitation. It’s one thing to host a radio show in a city you’re not from, especially a national show, like I did with Channel Q. While I was emotionally tied to my other show, the pressure didn’t feel the same as it does in Vegas. Isn’t it funny how I was less nervous hosting a national show than I was for a local show in my hometown? But that emotional connection is very real. As I’ve mentioned throughout this interview, this is my community—these are my friends and family. I want to make them proud and make them laugh and feel good. As confident as I try to be, it would crush me if they didn’t receive my personality well.”

“I also have a dry sense of humor, so it’s really helpful to see my facial expressions to see I’m kidding. Obviously, that’s not possible in radio. Even if they could see my face, I might have gone a little overboard with the Botox this last time around, so there’s not much movement anyway! LOL.”

“Thankfully, I have an amazing team in Chet and Adrian, our producer. There’s so much love and support not only from them, but also from the entire KLUC team. I wake up every day and remind myself that I’ve got this. As long as I show up as my best self—with authenticity, humor, and heart—I believe our listeners will hear and relate to me. And on those tougher days, I just call my therapist. Rhonda is the real MVP. LOL.”

A few of Gordon’s favorite artists right now are Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan. “I’m a girly pop for life, and the girls are having a moment. Of course, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are such a vibe. All around, the bops are bopping. We also play all of my favorite throwback artists. In fact, the artists I grew up listening to on 98.5 KLUC are now considered the ‘throwback’ artists we play. Wow. Did I just age myself?”

“But my favorite artist is Teddy Swims,” admits Gordon. “About two months into my time at KLUC, we learned he was coming in for an interview. Our team brainstormed ways to make it unique, and I suggested inviting a listener to call in and perform a TikTok challenge where fans rewrote the second verse of his song ‘Lose Control.’ Without hesitation, Chet encouraged me to write and sing for Teddy since I’m also a singer. I rushed home, crafted the second verse, and the next day, I got to perform it live in the studio. It was such a magical moment, especially when Teddy joined in to sing the chorus with me. When we shared it on our socials, the excitement from everyone was heartwarming. It was a beautiful way to blend my two worlds—music and the joy of connection. Moments like these remind me why I love what I do!”

”And I love living in Las Vegas. I think Red Rock Canyon is absolutely stunning. I recently got my motorcycle license, and the trails are incredible, offering an amazing experience whether you ride or hike. People think Vegas is just the Strip, but we have so much more to explore. Lake Mead, Mt. Charleston, and even Lee Canyon are some of my favorite spots to connect with nature and enjoy breathtaking views. I also recently went skydiving for the first time, just fifteen minutes outside of Vegas. The sight of the city from above was truly spectacular, and I was in awe of the beauty surrounding me during the few times I was brave enough to open my eyes. Lol!”

As for 2025, Gordon has a lot of personal goals for herself, but when it comes to ‘The Chet Buchanan Show,’ her main wish is to just keep growing together. “I started this gig in April 2024, so it hasn’t even been a year yet, and I can’t help but feel proud of who we are as a show and everything we’ve achieved,” explains Gordon. “I’ve been so lucky to step into a morning show with such a loyal fan base, and I owe that to Chet and the countless hours he’s dedicated to making this happen.”

“One thing we often chat about is how much the media landscape has shifted. With social media blowing up and so many streaming platforms out there, what used to work for radio isn’t always the way to go anymore. But we’re all critical thinkers, and we’re so hungry to learn and grow. Our amazing producer, Adrian, is a whiz when it comes to social media. I mean, the guy built his 75,000 followers on YouTube all on his own. We trust him completely, and our goal for 2025 is to really boost our show’s social media presence.”

“As for connecting with listeners, I’m all in on building strong relationships within our community. I really believe in that classic approach: kissing hands and shaking babies. I mean… wait. LOL! But seriously, I thrive in person, and I want to immerse myself in our community this year. I’m excited to meet all the wonderful people we talk to every morning. Honestly, I’d probably attend the opening of an envelope if it meant getting to know folks in our area. My goal in life has always been to push myself to my highest potential, and honestly, that’s when I’m my best. I’m all about embracing the grind and tackling challenges head-on. So, for our show, I want us to not just reach our highest potential but to absolutely crush it and have a blast while we’re at it. Sometimes, it’s not just about the destination; it’s about the wild ride we take together. And let’s be real—I want us to be #1 across the board. No holding back, right? I mean, duh!”

Follow Mikalah Gordon on Instagram (@mikalahgordon) and TikTok (@mikalahgordon88).