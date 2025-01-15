Arkansas Broadcaster & Former NAB Radio Chair Ted Snider Dies

Ted Snider, best known as the former owner of KARN-AM, KKYK, and the Arkansas Radio Network, passed away peacefully at his Little Rock home on Tuesday. Snider, who had been living with Parkinson’s Disease for several years, was 96.

Born in Rockwood, TX, Snider began his broadcasting career in Little Rock in 1966, managing KARK AM and FM for the Mullens Corporation. In 1972, he acquired the stations, rebranding them as KARN-AM and KKYK. He would go on to found Snider Communications in 1985. During his career, he founded the Arkansas Radio Network and ARN-AG, an agriculture-focused network.

He also established the Razorback Sports Network, securing broadcast rights for Razorback Basketball during the Southwest Conference era.

Snider served in leadership roles within the industry, including as President of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association in 1974-75 and as Chairman of the Radio Board of the National Association of Broadcasters in 1984. He later chaired the NAB Joint Radio/TV Board in 1985 and 1986. His contributions were recognized when he received the Arkansas Broadcasters Association Pioneer Award in 1996.

Beyond his contributions to broadcasting, Snider was a successful entrepreneur, with ventures extending across multiple states. He served on several boards, including the Board of Trustees at Baptist Medical System and Baylor University, where he was Chairman. He also held leadership roles with Parkway Village and Little Rock Rotary Club 99.