Aspen Public Radio Adds Regan Mertz for Arts & Culture Reporting

Regan Mertz has joined Aspen Public Radio as its new Arts & Culture reporter, replacing Kaya Williams, who has been on the Edlis Neeson Arts & Culture Desk since 2022. She moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2024 to work as a reporter for The Aspen Times.

A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Mertz earned her Bachelor of Journalism in Radio and Convergence Journalism in 2021 and a Master of Arts in Documentary and Photojournalism in 2022. During her studies, Mertz worked at the local NPR member station.

Her professional experience includes a fellowship with the Reynolds Journalism Institute, where she collaborated on a podcast with The Oregonian, and audio storytelling for South Dakota Public Radio.

Aspen Public Radio News Director Kelsey Brunner commented, “We’re so excited to have Regan join our team. Regan’s passion for collaborative storytelling and in-depth reporting will be an asset to Aspen Public Radio and our community.”

Since 2015, the Arts & Culture Desk has highlighted the people, ideas, and places that shape the artistic and cultural identity of the Roaring Fork Valley. Initially funded by Gael Neeson and her late husband, Stefan, the desk will transition to new funding partners in 2025, including Melony and Adam Lewis, Larry and Susan Marx, and the Aspen Community Foundation.

Neeson commented, “This Desk has proven to be a vital link to the community, a great experience for a younger generation of reporters, and a great asset for Aspen Public Radio. After 10 years, it is with gratitude that I welcome the next generation of donors that will be continuing to fund this important desk that has helped to make art and culture a big part of life in our valley.”