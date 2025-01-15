Bryan Seeley to Lead Broadcast Supply Worldwide as CEO

Broadcast Supply Worldwide has promoted Bryan Seeley to President and CEO. With over 13 years at the radio broadcast equipment provider, he previously served as BSW’s Director of Marketing and Sales. He succeeds Tim Schwieger, who will now serve as Board Chair.

At BSW, Seeley’s accomplishments include launching a new website, the Advantage Club Business Portal, and a modernized POS system that boosted BSW’s operational efficiency and market presence. He is also credited with driving product diversification and market expansion.

Schwieger said, “Bryan has been an invaluable part of our leadership, marketing, and product teams. We are excited to see him step into this new role. Through Bryan’s strategic vision and dedication, he has consistently delivered exceptional results and fostered a culture of innovation and excellence. We are confident that he will continue to drive BSW toward even greater success in the future.”

Seeley added, “I am truly honored and excited to take on this challenge as President and CEO. I look forward to working with our talented and experienced team to continue driving innovation, expanding our reach, and strengthening our commitment to all our current and future clients. Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation of success and integrity that we have established these past 52 years.”