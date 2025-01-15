Nationals and Costa Media Renew Spanish-Language Broadcasts

The Washington Nationals are extending their partnership with Costa Media, ensuring Spanish-language radio broadcasts will be carried through the 2027 season. The broadcast team of Luciano Rodríguez and Gustavo Salazar will return this spring.

Rodríguez, a Venezuelan native, brings over 40 years of experience in Latin sports broadcasting, providing Spanish-language baseball coverage since the late 1980s. Salazar, born in Bolivia and a third-generation broadcaster, has a rich history in sports broadcasting in DC and Philadelphia.

Spanish-language coverage is offered on DC 87.7 (WDCN-LD) and La Pantera 100.7 FM/1220 AM (WFAX-AM) for live coverage of all home and away games, featuring play-by-play analysis, pre- and postgame shows, player interviews, and in-depth organizational reporting.

Costa Media Founder and Managing Partner Jose Villafane said, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Nationals organization and deliver first-class Spanish-language play-by-play to the DMV Latino community.”