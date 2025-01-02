Scott Jameson Joins Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan as Brand Manager

Scott Jameson has been named Brand Manager for Audacy’s Baltimore Sports Talk station 105.7 The Fan (WJZ). Effective January 6, Jameson joins Audacy after serving as Vice President of National Content for Beasley Media Group for nearly four years.

He departed Beasley in May and has since worked as an independent consultant.

Jameson’s career in radio includes more than seven years at Cumulus Media, where he served as Operations Manager for KQRS, KXXR, and WGVX in Minneapolis-St. Paul. He also held the role of Classic Rock Vice President for the company.

Before Cumulus, Jameson worked as Vice President of Adult Rock Programming for CBS Radio, Executive Producer for the Atlanta Falcons Radio Network, and Director of Programming and Marketing for WRZX-FM and WFBQ Q95 in Indianapolis.