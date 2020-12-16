Beasley Makes Company-Wide Programming Promotions

Bill Weston, Cadillac Jack, John Reynolds, Scott Jameson and Tee Gentry were all part of the company-wide changes impacting the Beasley programming department. Here are all the details…

Bill Weston, Program Director of WMMR-FM and WMGK-FM in Philadelphia has been promoted to Vice President of Talent Development. In his new role, Weston will also work directly with certain personalities to help improve their content as well as assist the company’s Program Directors with talent assessment and recruitment.

Cadillac Jack, who currently serves as Director of Programming of Beasley Media Group Boston, has been promoted to Vice President of Strategy & Analytics. In addition to his current duties, he will now be responsible for helping stations with competitive changes and assist with research data analysis.

John Reynolds, who currently serves as Director of Operations at Beasley Media Group Charlotte has been promoted to Vice President of Music & Entertainment. In his new role, he will now also serve as the company’s record label liaison for multi-market artist opportunities and company events.

Scott Jameson, Director of Programming at Beasley Media Group Detroit has been named Vice President of National Content. In addition to his Motor City programming responsibilities, he will work to identify opportunities for content sharing and manage a national database of talent.

Tee Gentry has been named Vice President of Brand Strategies. In addition to his duties as Operations Manager of BMG’s Augusta and Fayetteville radio properties, Gentry will work to seek out creative ideas for imaging, promotions and sales integrations to share with stations across the company.