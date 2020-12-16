Cumulus Morning Man Passes Unexpectedly

“Danni and The Jar” (WMMX-FM) morning show co-host in Memphis died shortly after midnight Tuesday night. He was 50 years old. The station is only describing the death as a tragic accident as of now.

Cumulus Memphis Market Manager Morgan Bohannon said, “We will share further details on memorial services when available. In the meantime, Jar’s co-host, Danni Bruns and her team are planning an on-air tribute to our beloved co-worker, friend and “one of a kind” Memphis broadcaster. There was only one “Jar in your car” and we’re going to miss him dearly.”