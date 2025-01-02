WIBC Radiothon Gains $504k for Central Indiana Salvation Army

Urban One Indianapolis’ WIBC held its 30th annual radiothon, raising $504,532.36 for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana. The radiothon, which aimed to raise $430,000, aired live on December 13 and 14.

WIBC radio personalities, including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, Matt Bair, Jason Hammer, Nigel, Casey Daniels, and Mel McMahon, spent 36 hours on air encouraging listeners to donate and share the holiday spirit.

Several standout moments highlighted the radiothon, including a mystery donation box, a $30,000 contribution from a local company, and a family offering a $25,000 match in gratitude for their good fortune this year.

Make sure your station's charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink's Season of Giving Tally.

