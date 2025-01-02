College Station’s KAGC Flips From Southern Gospel To ‘Magic’

Bryan Broadcasting has traded Southern Gospel for R&B on KAGC, introducing Magic 97.3 to Texas’ Brazos Valley at noon on January 2. The AM station will also feature The Steve Harvey Morning Show starting January 13.

Bryan Broadcasting Vice President and General Manager Ben Downs commented, “We’re always evaluating how our stations can best serve the community and attract the largest number of listeners. Over the years, we’ve changed formats to give us WTAW as a news talk station, KZNE as sports, and our Willy classic country stations. We believe that this new R&B format serves a part of the community that is underserved, and we hope to reach them with this new Magic music format.”

“We will continue our pledge to serve the community with the new format for KAGC, and we believe we can attract a new group of listeners to the local, community radio Bryan Broadcasting is known for.”

Bryan Broadcasting Programming Operations Manager Rob Mack remarked, “We are thrilled to bring Magic 97.3 to the Bryan-College Station area! This will be a fantastic new radio choice for listeners, featuring several decades of timeless songs and the best of today’s R&B.”

“As with all of our local radio stations, as we build Magic 97.3, we will be involved with our community as well, not just playing great music, but spotlighting things that are important to people who live here. Of course, it’s all free…just turn on Magic 97.3! Steve Harvey and his team have the #1 morning show in America, and we are proud to bring this award-winning show to local listeners. Plus, one of the show’s hosts, Nephew Tommy, is an Aggie!,” added Mack.