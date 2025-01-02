Jeff Carlisle Named Managing Member at Lerman Senter

Communications law firm Lerman Senter has announced key leadership changes to begin the new year. Jeff Carlisle has succeeded Sally Buckman as Managing Member as Buckman transitions to Senior Counsel. As such, the firm’s Management Committee has updated.

Buckman, who has spent more than 35 years with the firm, has served as Managing Member since 2017. Carlisle, who joined Lerman Senter in 2019, specializes in wireless, wireline, and satellite regulatory matters before the FCC and other agencies. He also advises nonprofits and trade associations on governance.

Buckman commented, “I am tremendously proud of what we’ve accomplished at Lerman Senter, and thrilled that Jeff agreed to take on the role of Managing Member. I know that Jeff will be an excellent leader, and that the firm’s values of collegiality, professionalism, and exceptional client service will remain as strong as they’ve always been.”

“It’s a real honor to be able to lead a team like the one at Lerman Senter. Sally has been and will continue to be a huge part of creating a place where people genuinely like to practice and work with each other, and that’s something that will continue to be a firm priority,” Jeff said.

Joining Carlisle on the firm’s Management Committee are Steve Coran, head of the Broadband, Spectrum, and Communications Infrastructure Practice, and newly appointed member Rebecca Jacobs Goldman, who leads the firm’s Privacy, Data Protection, and Cybersecurity Practice.

Steve Berman has also been promoted to Member. With over 20 years of experience in regulatory, licensing, and spectrum policy for satellite, wireless, and telecommunications providers, Steve’s expertise has further strengthened the firm’s capabilities since he joined the team as counsel in 2023.

Lerman Senter represents Audacy, Cumulus, Beasley Media Group, Spanish Broadcasting System, and Good Karma Broadcasting among its broadcasting clientele.