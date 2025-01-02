Audacy Account Executive Among Victims of New Orleans Attack

Audacy New York account executive Billy DiMaio has been confirmed to be one of the 14 victims of the January 1 attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The 25-year-old Long Island native is being remembered for his love of life, family, and sports.

A graduate of Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, where he captained the lacrosse team, DiMaio went on to earn a master’s degree in business before joining Audacy in 2023.

DiMaio had traveled to New Orleans to celebrate New Year’s Eve and attend the Sugar Bowl with friends. He was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day when a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd in the French Quarter, killing and injuring dozens before dying in a police shootout.

Authorities are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism and seeking additional information on the suspect, a 42-year-old Texas resident.

Audacy released a statement honoring DiMaio, saying, “Beyond his professional achievements, Billy will be fondly remembered for his unwavering work ethic, positive attitude, and kindness. He was a true asset to the Audacy team, and his contributions and presence will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends during this exceedingly difficult time, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them and every member of the Audacy family who had the privilege of working with him.”