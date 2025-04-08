NABOB: Advertisers Are Missing Out On Black Radio’s Power

“Black media is not niche, it’s necessary,” is the message from the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, with the publishing of a study that shows Black radio remains the most consumed and trusted form of ad-supported audio among Black consumers.

The report, Reaching the Culture: Investing with Audio to Win with Black Consumers, works with Nielsen to make the case that advertisers should increase investment in Black-owned platforms to connect with one of the country’s most influential consumer groups.

According to the data, nearly 90% of Black adults listen to AM/FM each month, and radio accounts for 76% of all ad-supported audio use by Black audiences. This dominance comes even as streaming and digital options continue to expand. NABOB President Jim Winston said, “Black-owned radio and audio platforms have long been the heartbeat of our communities, shaping culture, driving trends, and building trust.”

The study highlights that Black consumers now represent more than $2.1 trillion in buying power, making them a critical audience for brands. Black Millennials in particular were found to be highly influential, with 55% describing themselves as trendsetters and 50% saying they are more likely to purchase a product endorsed by a local radio host. Nielsen Senior Vice President of Civic Engagement Don Lowery said, “Understanding the value of Black audiences requires more than measuring impressions – it means measuring impact. This report is a blueprint for how brands can move from passive engagement to meaningful investment in the growth of Black-owned media and the communities they serve.”

The report identified several key performance indicators showing the strength of Black-owned media. Urban AC and R&B formats achieved their highest share among Black audiences since Nielsen’s introduction of Portable People Meters in 2011, largely fueled by Black women listeners. Black-owned networks such as Urban One and American Urban Radio Networks were shown to reach approximately 34% of Black adults each week.

In test markets including Houston and Charlotte, advertisers who shifted 20% of their television budgets to radio increased their reach among Black consumers by 24% while lowering their cost per thousand impressions by 13%, without increasing overall ad spending. The study also emphasized that local radio personalities provide a greater influence on purchasing decisions than national voices on digital platforms.

Despite these results, spending with Black-owned media remains disproportionately low compared to its audience size and reach. Donna Hodge, Senior Vice President and Head of Media Services at Burrell Communications Group, said brands that fail to invest in Black-owned stations miss not only valuable business opportunities but also risk weakening critical platforms that serve as trusted community resources. “Black-owned stations have deep cultural ties with their communities and often serve as a top source for trusted content and information,” said Hodge.

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters’ report ultimately warns that brands slow to act are not only missing a business opportunity but contributing to a growing media divide. The full report, Reaching the Culture: Investing with Audio to Win with Black Consumers, is available now on NABOB’s website.