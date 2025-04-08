Lessons from Stephen A. Smith

NAB Show is underway in Las Vegas. Yesterday, Stephen A. Smith was the guest in a Fireside Chat that I was honored to moderate on the Main Stage. Mister SAS is an amazing talent who has built himself into a brand over his 25-year career that transcends multiple genre of entertainment and is seen and heard across multiple platforms.

Whether he’s hosting ESPN’s First Take, a guest on The View, or on Hannity, he’s who he is. Genuine and unabashedly Stephen A. Smith. Only as the character named Brick on General Hospital does he suspend reality and play a role. There are many lessons to be learned by examining his career and his approach to a job that has put him in the top 0.000001% income of all Americans.

Smith is seen by most as “The Face” of ESPN. That’s not a moniker that comes from longevity but rather from hard work, superior performance, being known as a brand, and because of his ability to evolve as media has evolved. He is, at time,s a lightning rod that attracts controversy (Google “LeBron James”), but not in his personal life. Rather, the noise you can’t ignore comes from his opinions, the messages he shares across the many platforms he’s a part of, and the level of interest from his fans and detractors. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard anyone say, “He’s okay. I can take him or leave him.”

Full disclosure: I am a fan. He’s someone I’ve coached, and he considers me a mentor.

What makes me a Stephen A. fan is knowing where he came from – personally and professionally, and witnessing the hard work and commitment he puts into everything he does. A college athlete who started his career as a journalist while at university, following an injury. He went on to work at several newspapers, including the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer, before joining ESPN in 2007. He left ESPN, or at that time, ESPN left him, and he joined Fox Sports Radio, anchoring mornings. Smith returned to ESPN in 2011, first to radio and then to the network for TV.

Joseph Pearlman of The Pearlman Acting Academy says, “The most dangerous actor in the room isn’t the one trying to prove anything. It’s the one who already knows who they are. They are captivating.” You’re afraid to take your eyes off them. Jack Nicholson, sitting on stage in a chair, far right of the stage, would attract your attention even if he were doing nothing more than being there. That’s Stephen A. Smith. A dangerous actor.

His mere presence attracts attention. The way he’s developed his persona is by being brutally honest and delivering the message with emphasis.

What’s not seen by many is his work ethic and the discipline it has taken for him to perfect his craft. His commitment to the job is without distraction. A lot of that comes from having spent years building his brand and being true to it. SAS is not for everyone. He acknowledges that it is a part of his brand. That’s who he is off-air as well as on. Perhaps there is less emphasis in his message, but that’s how he rolls.

Stephen is resilient. When he left ESPN for Fox Sports Radio, it wasn’t moving from one job to another. He had a year where he was nowhere. Not by his choosing. Julie Talbott and Don Martin at Premiere Radio Networks/Fox Sports Radio saw an opportunity and added him to their line-up. That relationship paid off for him. Not only did it get him back into the business, but his successful podcast is on the iHeart Podcast Network. Due in large part to his relationship with Ms. Talbott. You never know who you’ll meet along the way and what it can lead to in the future.

Today Stephen A. is seen, heard, and read everywhere. Network TV, podcasting, online, streaming, as an author, as a guest on many network shows, and via social media. There was a time a couple of weeks ago when he was on Bill Maher (CNN), on Cuomo (NewsNation), on NBA Countdown (ESPN), and Hannity (Fox). He recently appeared on the live stage in a debate setting with Bill O’Reilly and Chris Cuomo. Imagine the three diverse opinions at that event.

His presence on so many different platforms also underscores his commitment to continual evolution. A lesson for those in legacy media: don’t be among the “Radio wronged me” crowd. Take advantage of the many media platforms that are available. Change, evolve, and grow your brand. There are many more outlets and a significant number of opportunities beyond any one medium.

Lessons from Observing Stephen A. Smith:

Be disciplined in your work ethic and put in the time to perfect your craft.

Be brand conscious by knowing who you are and how you’re seen.

Build your brand by building your fan base.

Be resilient… It can lead to rising from the ashes.

Be omnipresent. Being everywhere and being seen everywhere is important.

Be continually evolving. Don’t allow yourself to stop learning or growing.