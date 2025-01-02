Patrick McEnroe To Hold Court on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio

SiriusXM has announced the launch of Holding Court, a weekly program hosted by former professional tennis player Patrick McEnroe. The Saturday show will debut January 4 on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel and the SiriusXM app.

McEnroe succeeded in doubles with 16 titles, including the 1989 French Open men’s doubles title with Jim Grabb. As a singles player, he reached the semifinals of the 1991 Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the 1995 US Open, attaining a career-high singles ranking of #28.

Currently serving as President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, McEnroe has also worked as a commentator for ESPN since 1995. He also captained the US Davis Cup team to a title in 2007 and served as General Manager of Player Development for the USTA from 2008 to 2014.

McEnroe’s show will cover professional tennis news, provide advice and tips for players of all levels, and discuss other racquet sports like pickleball. The conversation will also branch out into major topics from the broader sports world, including football, baseball, and basketball.

McEnroe stated, “I’m really excited to be working with SiriusXM and to have a platform where I can talk with tennis fans like me across the country. I’ll share my thoughts on the game today on every level, from the Grand Slams to the weekend matches at your town courts, and I’m looking forward to taking calls and hearing our listeners’ views as well. This will be a fun wide-ranging conversation every week and I can’t wait to get started.”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein noted, “Tennis enthusiasts have been underserved when it comes to audio content related to their favorite sport. Holding Court is addressing that unmet need for those fans. Nobody knows more about the game than Patrick. He brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience to this new show and we’re thrilled to have him sharing his perspective on racquet sports and more with our listeners every week.”