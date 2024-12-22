LG Adds Native Radio & Podcast Streaming App To Its Smart TVs

As AM/FM listening continues to rise on internet-connected televisions, LG Electronics is the latest Smart TV maker to introduce a free ad-supported audio streaming service, named LG Radio+, on certain models capable of playing radio stations and podcasts.

Available on LG smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and higher, the platform provides US and Korean users with access to streams provided through Radioline. The LG Radio+ interface has categorized pages, including On Air for live broadcasts, Podcasts for digital series, and a Featured section showcasing trending music and hits.

Over 14,500 local and national channels are available in the US. The service also integrates with the LG ThinQ app, enabling users to stream audio content on all LG audio devices within the home.

In 2016, just 2% of Americans aged 13 and older used these devices for audio consumption. By 2023, that figure crept up to 6.9%, nearly doubling since 2020 – according to Edison Research. In April, Edison also revealed AM/FM streaming in the home has surged 25%, surpassing pureplays like Spotify and Pandora.

Since Q4 2018, AM/FM has grown 34% in digital listening, while pureplays have dropped 51%. Podcasts are thriving, capturing 19% of ad-supported listening with 20% year-over-year growth, reflecting a shift toward personalized, on-demand content.

In digital audio at home, connected TVs have grown 20% in audio usage, while smart speakers show a 15% increase in listening time. Of that, 45% is AM/FM streams, with podcasts and pureplays tying at 26% each.