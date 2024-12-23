NAB Hails Hispanic Media Partners for Boosting Voter Turnout

The National Association of Broadcasters is celebrating the impact of its Hispanic Media GOTV Coalition, bringing together radio and television operators to empower millions of Hispanic voters in the 2024 elections.

NAB’s Vice President of External Affairs Liliana Rañón praised the coalition’s broad network of media partners and organizations – including Entravision Communications, Salem Media Group, Bustos Media, and the NALEO Educational Fund – for their essential role in reaching diverse communities.

Rañón specifically mentioned TelevisaUnivision’s #VotaConmigo campaign, which provided millions in donated airtime to connect with communities, and Meruelo Media’s #VozVotoVida initiative also reached thousands and demonstrated a firm commitment to supporting Hispanic voters.

Programs such as Martes de Acción focused on delivering critical information, including registration deadlines, debunking false narratives, and guiding voters on how, when, and where to cast their ballots. Beyond voter engagement, the coalition tackled the threat of AI-driven disinformation by employing advanced tools to verify facts and counter manipulated content.

Amid the growing challenges of misinformation, the coalition emerged as a reliable source of truth, leveraging radio, television, social media, and community-based initiatives to engage voters. These coordinated efforts fostered trust and highlighted the role of accurate, culturally aligned messaging in sustaining an informed electorate.

Rañón stated, “As we reflect on this election season, the contributions of the Hispanic Media GOTV Coalition shine as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through unity, trust and unwavering dedication. Their efforts not only fortified the foundation of our democracy but also empowered communities with the knowledge and confidence to make their voices heard. NAB is deeply grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside such remarkable partners in this vital work, knowing their impact will resonate far beyond the ballot box.”