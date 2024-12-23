Oregon Politician Wins Lawsuit Claiming Radio Ads Never Aired

A circuit court judge has awarded a former Oregon politician thousands of dollars after a dispute with two radio stations he claimed failed to air his political advertisements as promised, which he says impacted his campaign.

According to the Yachats News, Don Gomez stated he paid Newport stations KSHL and The WAVE $450 for ads scheduled to run from May 7-21 during his primary campaign for Lincoln County commissioner. Gomez claimed the ads were not broadcast, despite he and his wife constantly monitoring the station. He finished fourth in the five-way primary.

Gomez also accused KSHL of failing to submit required regulatory reports to the FCC.

KSHL co-owner Leslie Brown disputed Gomez’s claims.

Presiding Judge Sheryl Bachart ruled in favor of Gomez, awarding him $3,615 in damages plus legal fees. After they avoided court document service for several months, Judge Bachart also placed a judgment lien on the property of KSHL and its owners, Brown and Stephanie Linn.