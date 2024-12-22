Howard Eskin Ends 38-Year Run at WIP, Teases Future Plans

Howard Eskin and Audacy Philadelphia’s WIP have parted ways. Eskin, who played a pivotal role in launching WIP’s sports talk format on the AM band in 1986, shared the news in a statement on social media while hinting that this is not a retirement from broadcasting.

The news was confirmed on-air by Eskin’s son Spike, who left NYC’s WFAN in January to team up with Ike Reese and Jack Fritz for afternoons on WIP.

Eskin posted to X, “After 38 years I am moving on from Sportsradio WIP where I launched the station’s sports talk franchise in 1986. I leave the station with great affection for the listeners who have made the work I do so fulfilling during my time there. I’m looking forward to what comes next…”

Eskin’s decades in Philadelphia radio began in 1972 at WFIL-AM, where he worked as a producer. He later co-hosted mornings with John DeBella on 93.3 WMMR before becoming WIP’s first sports host and taking on afternoon drive. His most recent position hosted a Saturday morning program and served as a pre-game show host and sideline reporter for Philadelphia Eagles broadcasts.

In May, Eskin faced controversy when the Philadelphia Phillies banned him from games for the remainder of the season following an alleged incident involving an unwanted kiss at Citizens Bank Park. Audacy conducted an internal investigation, during which Eskin was temporarily off the air. He returned in July.