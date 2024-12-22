Former Hawai’i Public Radio President Passes After ALS Battle

From 2016 until early 2024 José Fajardo served as President and General Manager of Hawai’i Public Radio, offering distinct Fine Arts and NPR-driven spoken word audio networks across the Hawaiian Islands. Now, broadcasters are mourning his loss from ALS.

Fajardo, who formally retired in June as his health continued deteriorating, was 61 years old. At that time, HPR “remained debt-free and financially sound with $4 million in reserves and a $7 million endowment fund,” the Honolulu-based operation noted late Thursday. Fajardo’s initiatives at HPR include completing its statewide transmitter network and moving all news programs to HPR-1, allowing HPR-2 to broadcast classical music 24/7.

Before taking the HPR role, he served as President/CEO of Orlando NPR member station WMFE in Orlando and as General Manager of KNCT in Killeen, TX. He served on the NPR Board of Directors from 2000 to 2003 and again from 2007 to 2012.

Fajardo publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in 2021.

HPR President and CEO Meredith Artley said, “José was an inspirational force in so many ways, from how he strengthened the work and impact of Hawai’i Public Radio, to how he shared with courage and openness his ALS diagnosis. As his HPR ‘ohana, we are so saddened by this loss, and so grateful for the time that we had with him as a leader, advisor and friend. His knowledge, commitment and love for public radio will inspire us for years and years to come.”

Corporation for Public Broadcasting President and CEO Patricia Harrison added, “José opted not to let the disease define him or withdraw as he lost mobility. He became an inspiration in Hawai’i and across public media as he remained optimistic, used his position to advocate for those living with ALS, and continued to work as long as he could.”

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to José’s family, friends, and colleagues. May his legacy continue to inspire and his memory be a source of comfort to all who knew him.”