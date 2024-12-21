KZZU’s Christmas Wish Drive Celebrates 30 Years in Spokane

Morgan Murphy Media’s KXLY Radio Group celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Christmas Wish program by expanding its reach to all seven of its Spokane-area stations. Previously spearheaded by KZZU, the cluster-wide effort resulted in a record-breaking year.

The program focuses on fulfilling essential needs and spreading holiday cheer. Families received assistance through gifts, supplies, and support, either delivered in person or mailed. Nearly 400 families in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene region received holiday assistance.

Morgan Murphy Media Vice President of Radio Tery Garras said, “There is such a need at this time of year that we decided, as we entered the 30th year of Christmas Wish, to help more listeners in our community by leveraging the strength of all our stations. It worked. We’re simply better together!”

