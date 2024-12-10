Dr. Cornell West, Jesse Jackson Jr. Join ‘Audacious’ KBLA Lineup

Los Angeles’ KBLA Talk 1580 has announced a revamped weekday schedule of what it calls “the most audacious line-up of Black male talkers in the nation.” Starting January 6, KBLA is introducing shows hosted by Dr. Cornel West, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., and former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner.

Dr. West will co-host Truth Time alongside Nina Turner, tackling daily news with an unapologetically progressive perspective. Jackson will helm The Jesse Jackson Jr. Show, offering commentary on trending topics and engaging discussions with a diverse range of guests.

Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey, KBLA’s White House Correspondent, will host A More Perfect Union, providing a digest of pop culture and political news. These additions join the station’s established roster, which includes nationally syndicated host and KBLA owner Tavis Smiley and D.L. Hughley.

Tavis Smiley commented, “I am both humbled and deliciously proud that Dr. Cornel West, Nina Turner, and Jesse Jackson Jr. have decided to join us at KBLA Talk 1580 as we continue to build the most innovative and empowering Black talk media platform in the nation.”

“After all the bickering about Black men during the recent presidential campaign, now is the time to pass the mic to more Black men of different generations to facilitate conversations you won’t find anywhere else.”