Study Reveals What Makes Podcast Ads Resonate with Audiences

For brands, podcasting success depends on more than just placing ads – it requires creating messages that resonate deeply with audiences. Recent findings from a Veritonic study provide insights into how marketers can craft podcast ads that drive results.

The study, which surveyed hundreds of weekly US podcast listeners, found that 37% of listeners prefer ads that are closely aligned with a podcast’s theme and tone, making the content feel like a natural part of the show.

Shorter ads were also favored by 35% of respondents, emphasizing the need to capture attention with concise messaging. Incorporating storytelling and humor were highlighted by 27% and 33% of listeners, respectively, as effective techniques to engage audiences and make ads memorable.

Host endorsements were identified by 20% of participants as particularly effective, with many citing their authenticity and ability to build trust. Similarly, 32% of listeners said they were more likely to act on ads offering exclusive discounts tailored to podcast audiences.

Enhancing audio quality and integrating ads more seamlessly into podcast content were also noted as essential by many respondents, with 15% and 27% highlighting these aspects, respectively.

As for ad spend, Magellan AI reported a 22% year-over-year increase in the second quarter. Top-tier podcasts (ranked in the top 500) earned an average of $252,000 per month, while those ranked 501 to 3000 brought in $30,000 monthly. Leading advertisers included BetterHelp, with $22.4 million in spending, Amazon at $13.5 million, and Shopify at $10.1 million. Seven of the top ten advertisers maintained their investment levels from the previous quarter.

Podcast ad revenues are projected to exceed $2 billion in 2024, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, building on $1.9 billion in revenues in 2023.

The full Veritonic study is now available.