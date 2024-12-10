SiriusXM Secures Former ADT Exec Wayne Thorsen as COO

SiriusXM has announced the appointment of Wayne Thorsen as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, beginning December 16. Thorsen joins SiriusXM from ADT Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

In the newly created role of COO, Thorsen will oversee product and technology functions, as well as key aspects of SiriusXM’s commercial activities, including business development for automotive and streaming distribution, subscriber acquisition marketing, and corporate strategy.

Since joining ADT in January 2023, Thorsen led initiatives that included the development of the ADT+ platform and partnerships with Google and Sierra, emphasizing AI-driven innovations. He has also held senior positions at Google, Viacom, Microsoft, Telefónica Digital, and Social Finance Inc.

SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz commented, “We are pleased to add Wayne to the SiriusXM team at this pivotal time for the company. Wayne is a seasoned leader who brings significant experience driving business development and innovation, and he is well-positioned to help guide the company through this next chapter as we sharpen our focus on delivering meaningful results alongside greater efficiency. While at Google, Wayne was a wonderful partner for SiriusXM, and I look forward to working closely with him to drive SiriusXM forward.”

Thorsen expressed, “As a long-time SiriusXM subscriber myself, I have always admired SiriusXM’s platform and its commitment to providing listeners with unmatched content. It is an honor to join this company as it enters its next phase. This is an important time for SiriusXM, and strong execution will be critical as the company implements its new strategy. I’m excited to work alongside Jennifer and the rest of the SiriusXM leadership team to turn the company’s vision into results-driven, efficient action, and capture the opportunity ahead.”

The announcement also noted the departure of Joseph Inzerillo, Chief Product and Technology Officer. Inzerillo played a key role in transforming SiriusXM’s tech platform and launching its new streaming app.