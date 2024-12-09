Binnie Media Dubs Marissa Leyland Program Director For WJYY

Binnie Media New Hampshire has announced a leadership change as Marissa Leyland has been promoted to Program Director of 105.5 JYY (WJYY). She replaces Harrison Hinman, who is stepping down from the role to pursue an opportunity in theater production.

Over her seven-year tenure with Binnie Media, Leyland advanced from part-time promotions assistant to programming and promotions coordinator, morning co-host on the Frank FM NH network, and midday host on JYY.

Although leaving his full-time duties, Hinman will continue on-air contributions for WNHW and WXLF, as well as assisting with voice-over production and remotes.

Binnie Media Vice President of Programming Heath Cole shared, “Marissa has proven to be an exceptional leader and an ambassador for our brands. Her passion and talent make her a perfect fit to take JYY to the next level.” He added, “We are thrilled for [Harrison] as he embarks on this next step in his career and are honored that he will remain part of our radio family.”