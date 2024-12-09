Pharma Makes Leap of the Week in Radio Ad Play Rankings

National radio spot play experienced a slight cooldown following a very busy Thanksgiving and Black Friday week. While the names on the Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings largely remained the same, there was noteworthy churn in where brands fell on the list.

For the week of December 2–8, Lowe’s again claimed the top spot. Notably, Lowe’s main competitor – The Home Depot – slipped from second to eighth place. In its place, Progressive Insurance rose one spot.

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie was the week’s biggest mover, jumping up to third place from ninth last week. Also in the health-sphere, Vicks climbed back into ninth place, signaling its increased ad presence as winter sicknesses increase – a time when cold and flu remedies become essential.

Phone providers had another solid showing, with Verizon Wireless securing the fourth spot and Cricket Wireless rounding out the top five.

As Lowe’s continues to dominate and brands like AbbVie and Cricket make strong gains, radio remains a vital channel for advertisers looking to connect with their target audiences during the busy holiday season.