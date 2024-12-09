Salem Media Shuffles Lineup As Gorka Leaves to Join Trump Team

As Salem Media Group syndicated talk host Dr. Sebastian Gorka leaves the company to join President-elect Trump’s leadership team, network morning host Hugh Hewitt will be taking his spot in the new year. With that also comes the promotion of a Philadelphia host.

Taking Hewitt’s morning slot will be 990 The Answer’s Chris Stigall. Stigall has been a Salem morning host in Philadelphia for six years and will now expand his program to a national audience. He brings over 17 years of experience in morning radio, including his years in Kansas City.

Both lineup changes will take effect on Monday, January 13, and will be simulcast on Salem News Channel.

Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word Phil Boyce commented, “While we are sorry to lose a great host in Dr. Gorka, we are delighted to provide these opportunities to Hugh and Chris. This is an exciting time to be doing conservative News and Talk programming. Our listeners are enthused about the new Trump administration, and these two shows will be all over this transition.”

Hewitt expressed, “Breaking news from Washington DC happens largely during the day, and now I will have the opportunity to provide insight and opinion on the news as it happens,” Hewitt said. “Salem is the best conservative media company on the planet, and I look forward to many years driving people home, instead of driving them to work.”

Stigall shared, “God put it on my heart from a very young age to work in broadcasting. It feels so good to know this extraordinary professional opportunity comes from a management team of God-honoring men and women in Salem. I can’t thank my Salem colleagues, sponsors, and listeners enough for their long-time support, and I’m so excited to grow our morning family all across the country.”

Dr. Gorka will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism under the second Trump administration.