Cleveland’s Star 102 Raises $200K for UH Rainbow Babies

Audacy Cleveland’s Star 102 (WDOK) raised $200,116 during its 22nd Rainbow Radiothon to support University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. Since its inception in 2003, the event has raised more than $5.6 million for the hospital.

The 2024 Rainbow Radiothon, hosted by Star 102 morning show co-hosts Jen Toohey and Tim Richards, aired live from the Star 102 Studios on Friday, December 6, with stories of hope and resilience from the hospital’s young patients and the staff who care for them.

UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital sees more than one million patient visits annually. Funds raised through the Rainbow Radiothon help the hospital provide personalized care and support for its young patients and their families.

Audacy Cleveland Market Manager Jeff Miller stated, “Year after year, I’m astounded by the selfless contributions from our audience. It’s fulfilling to see what Star 102’s hard work can accomplish during this season of giving. Hearing the appreciation and positivity over the air has made the reward much greater.”

