NABLF Airing 2024 Service to America Special Nationwide

Earlier this year, the NAB Leadership Foundation honored the philanthropic efforts of broadcasters across the nation during the Celebration of Service to America Gala in Washington, DC. Now those broadcasters will be highlighted again in a new special.

The one-hour special, airing on more than 600 television and radio stations nationwide, premiered on Saturday, December 7, and will run through Sunday, December 29. Hosted by two-time Emmy Award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall, the program highlights the inspiring efforts of award-winning stations and individuals who work to inform, protect, and connect their communities.

Presenters include Los Angeles radio host Big Boy, iHeart Latino President and Chief Creative Officer Enrique Santos, journalist Joie Chen, NewsNation’s The Hill anchor Blake Burman, comedian and personality Wayne Brady, and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild co-host Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.

Radio’s 2024 award winners were:

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group

Bonneville International, Maui Strong Fire Relief Fundraiser

Service to Community Award for Radio – Large Market

WFSH, Salem Media Group, Atlanta, Acts of Love

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

KTXY, Zimmer Communications, Columbia, MO, Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

WLBC, Woof Boom Radio, Muncie, IN, Muncie You-Nite: Concert for the Community

Television winners included WJHG-TV in Panama City, FL; KETV-TV in Omaha; and Atlanta’s WANF-TV. Cox Media Group was recognized for TV Broadcast Ownership Group.

Mutual of Omaha received the Corporate Leadership Award for its commitment to community service and corporate responsibility. The program is produced by the NAB Leadership Foundation in collaboration with NAB Studio and distributed through The Walt Disney Company.

Air dates and times are posted on the Service to America Awards site, which will be regularly updated to include new markets.

NAB Leadership Foundation President and NAB Chief Diversity Officer Michelle Duke shared, “We are honored to share the extraordinary work of broadcasters who go above and beyond to uplift and connect their communities. This program celebrates the passion, dedication and creativity that make local broadcasters indispensable. It’s an honor to spotlight their stories and the profound impact they have on the lives of their listeners and viewers.”

The 2025 Celebration of Service to America Gala is scheduled for June 10.