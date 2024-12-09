AM/FM Still Outpaces Streaming For Top US Music Platform

Despite the growing buzz around podcasts and spoken-word content, music remains the dominant draw for US listeners – accounting for 74% of their average daily audio time – and even while it sits on a razor-thin margin, radio is the top platform to listen to music.

The findings, captured by Edison Research, show AM/FM and its streams lead as the top source for music among listeners aged 13 and older, capturing 32% of daily listening time. Streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, and YouTube Music follow closely, accounting for 28%.

YouTube for music and music videos contributes another 18%.

Additional breakdowns show 9% of music listening is dedicated to SiriusXM, while another 9% is spent on owned music, such as vinyl, CDs, or downloaded files. Music channels on TV, such as Music Choice or Stingray, account for the remaining 3%.

Yet, when Edison clipped out the oldest users on the chart, it captured the shifting digital paradigm. For younger audiences aged 13-64, streaming edges out AM/FM by a slim margin. Streaming platforms claim 31% of daily music listening time in this demographic, while radio follows at 30%.

Edison Research’s full Q3 Share of Ear study highlights radio’s full reign as the leading audio platform in the US, capturing 37% of total audio time among adults 18+. Music videos on YouTube and podcasts followed with 13% and 10%, respectively. Radio dominates ad-supported audio with a 69% share, outperforming competitors across all major demographics, including Millennials and Gen Z.

In the car, AM/FM secures 86% of ad-supported listening, including 82% among 18-34s. Thirteen percent of radio listening occurs via streaming, with smart speakers contributing significantly, whereas radio leads ad-supported platforms with 50%. Podcasts, while growing among younger audiences, account for 33% of ad-supported audio time among 18-34s and 48% among Hispanic listeners in the same age group.