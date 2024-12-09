Radio Ink’s Season of Giving: $7.8 Million Raised in Week Five

Radio broadcasters across the country continue to showcase the power of community during the 2024 Season of Giving. In week five alone, stations collectively raised an astounding $7.8 million, bringing the running total to $10.72 million.

Audacy Portland’s 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ) has again relieved the medical bills of thousands of listeners. Nick and Kristen’s Medical Debt Payoff raised $4.6 million in funds to clear medical debt for 3,345 individuals in the Pacific Northwest.

iHeartMedia Chicago collected $1 million to support the patients and families at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The radiothon aired live on December 5 across 93.9 Lite FM (WLIT), Rock 95.5 (WCHI), 107.5 WGCI, 103.5 Kiss FM (WKSC), V103 (WVAZ), and Inspiration 1390 (WGRB-AM).

Boston’s 101.7 The Bull concluded a two-day radiothon in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising more than $482,000 thanks to the generosity of its listeners.

iHeart Omaha’s KAT 103.7 (KXKT) held a two-day fundraising event to benefit Children’s Nebraska Hospital. Listeners and sponsors helped generate $194,000. Program Director Hoss Michaels said, “I’m so proud of our team, especially Steve and Gina who continue to show their passion and dedication to serving our community.”

iHeart Quad Cities’ WLLR raised over $108,000 for St. Jude during their two-day fundraiser last week.

iHeart Pittsburgh’s 96.1 KISS celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Stuff A Bus toy drive, collecting an impressive 82 school buses filled with toys to support the US Marines’ Toys for Tots program. Contributions included over 300 new bicycles, significant donations from local businesses, and a $10,000 donation from the Penguins Foundation and Lady Pens.

Tim and Chelsea of Hubbard Broadcasting’s New Country 103.1 (WIRK) wrapped up their 2024 Friends Feeding Friends event, with record donations of 31,238 pounds of food and $17,580 in cash for Palm Beach Harvest – equating to 585,816 meals for those in need.

True Taos Radio 93.5 (KNCE) raised a record-breaking $43,000 during their third annual radio fundraiser for DreamTree Project. The event supported DreamTree’s efforts to provide shelter, food, and services for individuals in crisis in northern New Mexico.

Cumulus Media Dallas’ New Country 96.3 (KSCS) celebrated a record-breaking 10,000 for the Troops holiday card drive, collecting 215,800 cards for US military personnel stationed overseas. The sixth annual campaign was again led by Hawkeye in the Morning.

As the Radio Ink Season of Giving Tally continues for three more weeks, there’s still time to beat 2023’s grand total of $28.32 million. Make sure your total is added to the list! Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats.

To see every story and contribution from Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally, click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.