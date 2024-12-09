Brendan Carr Outlines Media Trust Agenda as FCC Chair

Media trust is set to become a major concern of FCC Chairman-designate Brendan Carr, as he continues to outline his plans for the Commission under President-elect Donald Trump. The latest revelations came during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk On The Street.

Carr’s concerns about declining public trust in media suggest the FCC will revisit what it means for broadcasters to operate in the public interest. “Broadcast licenses are not sacred cows,” Carr stated, acknowledging that failure to meet public interest obligations could result in license revocation.

That exact definition of public interest obligations remains to be seen after comments made by Trump on the campaign trail about perceived partisan coverage given by ABC and CBS. Carr previously appeared on Mornings with Maria on FOX Business, where he said he was considering revisiting a previous FCC decision over Democratic donor George Soros’ ownership ties to Audacy’s restructuring.

The conversation covered potential changes to media ownership rules, local broadcaster empowerment, and investments in journalism. Carr clarified his stance against censorship but emphasized the need for the FCC to enforce statutory obligations for broadcasters. “There’s a statutory provision that prevents the FCC from engaging in censorship. I don’t want to be the ‘Speech Police,’ but broadcasters have a different responsibility than podcasters,” he explained.

During the interview, Carr emphasized his commitment to working with the Trump transition team to align with their agenda while pursuing his priorities. He highlighted plans to address tech censorship, reevaluate media regulations, and accelerate permitting and spectrum reform to boost economic growth, particularly in the space economy.

As Carr prepares to take the helm of the FCC, his comments suggest a focus on enforcing existing laws, modernizing media regulations, and addressing public interest concerns within broadcasting. “My job at the FCC is to enforce the law passed by Congress, and that is what I intend to do,” Carr concluded.