No More Client No-Shows?

(By Pat Bryson) You’ve done a customer needs analysis with a prospective client. You are using the information gathered in that meeting to formulate a great campaign for them. But does your client know how serious you are about the next meeting?

I’ve found that prospects are not always respectful of our time. They make an appointment, move it, or simply stand us up.

One way to reinforce the importance of the next meeting and ensure that all people of influence are present is to send a confirmation letter between the CNA and the presentation meeting. Here’s an example:

Hi Dave and Tom:

Thanks for meeting with me yesterday. I appreciate you sharing your goals and objectives for your company. As we discussed, I’ve created some ideas that I believe can make you money and help you achieve your next level of success. I’ll be back for our scheduled appointment on (date and time) to share them with you. Will both of you still be able to make the meeting?

I hope that, at that time, we will decide to move forward together. If our campaign does not meet your needs, you have our permission to tell us, “No.” May we have an agreement that we will make a decision, Yes or No, at our next meeting?

It will be exciting to work with your company. See you (date and time).

Regards,

The confirmation letter is one more way to stress to our prospects that we are serious. We have important ideas to share. We are respectful of their time, and we expect them to be respectful of ours.

It’s one more way we set ourselves apart from the normal salesperson who begs for appointments. We share our expertise. We solve problems for our clients. The result is money for them and for us.

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.