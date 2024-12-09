WABC Brings Holiday Cheer to 450 Families at PAL Annual Party

In support of the Police Athletic League’s Annual Holiday Party, New York City’s 77WABC provided 5,000 pounds of food to 450 families in need. On December 7, WABC owners John and Margo Catsimatidis joined Ernie Anastos and Dominic Carter to give out the food.

PAL Executive Director Carlos Velazquez stated, “For over 40 years, John, Margo, and their friends have come together to really make the holiday season special for our PAL kids, and they never forget it.”

“Some of our staff members were PAL kids from the 80s and 90s, and they look forward to this event every year as adults because they’re having a ‘full circle’ moment. It’s nice to have these faithful donors for this long, and we’re grateful for support from WABC, Goya, and BronxCare Health System this year to provide an even bigger event for our kids,” he added.

This adds on to WABC’s recent philanthropic efforts for the holidays, including a partnership with Shriners Children’s for a multi-media campaign to raise awareness and support for the organization’s mission of providing specialty pediatric care. From November 18 through Giving Tuesday, December 3, WABC aired promos and included calls for donations in its e-newsletter.

Listeners were also invited to donate $225 to the WABC Radio Foundation, with proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s, for a chance to attend a live broadcast of Sid & Friends in the Morning in January.

