DC’s El Zol 107.9 Raises $135K for Children’s National Hospital

Audacy Washington DC’s El Zol 107.9 (WLZL) raised $135,104 during its 17th annual Radiothon benefiting Children’s National Hospital. Proceeds from the event will help alleviate stress for patients and families spending the holidays at the hospital.

The live broadcast aired on December 6, with listeners contributing donations via phone or online. The funds contribute to the station’s cumulative total of $5.6 million raised to support CNH.

Audacy DC Market Manager Ivy Savoy-Smith commented, “The generosity of our local audiences combined with our hardworking on-air talent brought the community together to raise money for the kids of the DMV. We are proud to support Children’s National Hospital to help fund compassionate care and pediatric research that leads to new treatments and cures.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Development Coordinator Emma Kolsky stated, “We are so grateful for our partnership with El Zol 107.9. Their continued commitment and support help ensure that every family has access to compassionate, world-class care right in their backyard. Thank you, El Zol 107.9 for another incredible Radiothon.”

