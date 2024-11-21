There’s Room For Radio In Private School Recruitment

(By Chris Stonick) A reader reached out asking about private schools and how to approach them regarding student recruitment. The most important thing to remember is that, ultimately, a school is still a business! So, I talk to them as a business.

Whenever I meet with a private school, like a Catholic School system, here’s what I ask them:

How many students do you currently have? Without adding any additional staff, how many students could you have?

I then subtract those two numbers; the potential minus the actual. Let’s say they have 250 students, but they could handle 350 students. There are 100 empty seats.

Next question: what is each child worth annually? Let’s just say it’s a nice, round $10,000.

I multiply the 100 empty seats times $10,000, which comes to $1,000,000 of missing revenue.

Final question: What could they do with an extra million dollars?

They now have a new vision… and that leads to the budgeting conversation.

