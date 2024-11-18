Home Improvement Takes the Ad Spotlight Before Black Friday

With winter preparation underway and holiday decorating at top of mind, home improvement advertisers are ramping up their radio ad spending. Both The Home Depot and Lowe’s are heavily promoting their offerings with an extra week before Black Friday.

Progressive remains the top national radio advertiser this week, according to the latest data from Media Monitors. As mentioned, the Home Depot and Lowe’s also dominate the top three spots.

Drop down a bit and there’s increased pre-holiday activity from eBay. Vicks finishes off the top five, while mobile carriers Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile saw significant increases in ad placements compared to previous weeks.