iHeartMedia Appoints Mark Glynn as Washington Area President

iHeartMedia has added its six Spokane-area stations to the management duties of Seattle Market President Mark Glynn. As part of the expansion, Glynn has been dubbed Washington Area President and will lead all 16 station brands across the state.

As such, that cluster will be removed from the oversight of Pacific Area President Devonne Etcheverry. The former SVP of Sales for the Fresno, Modesto, Stockton, and Bakersfield markets was given oversight of those markets, Spokane, and Riverside/Monterey in September.

Glynn has spent four years as Seattle Market President, previously serving as VP and later SVP of Sales, as well as General Sales Manager. His leadership earned him recognition as one of Radio Ink’s Best Managers in Radio in 2023.

As Washington Area President, Gynn will continue reporting to iHeartMedia Division President Nick Gnau, who said, “Mark is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of success in the media industry. Since the day I met him, his passion for his team and his ability to foster a collaborative and creative work environment has been effective and impressive, making him the perfect person to lead Spokane to the success he’s achieved in Seattle.”

Mark Glynn said, “I’m honored to lead iHeartMedia Washington. In an era where audio thrives as a powerful medium, our brands in Seattle and Spokane stand at the forefront, poised to continue our legacy of success. I am grateful for the support of our dedicated sales teams and leaders in both markets.”