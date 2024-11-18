Pillar Media Denver Expands Team With Aaron Cunningham

Aaron Cunningham has joined Pillar Media Denver as Events Coordinator for The New Flo 107.1 (KFCO), STAR 101.5 (KSRC), and KPOF-AM 910. Cunningham is best known for his work in the Christian music industry under the artist name Cyfë II.

In his new role, Cunningham will create and manage local events to engage listeners and strengthen community connections to promote the stations’ presence within Denver.

Pillar Media Brand Director Matt Stockman commented, “I’m thrilled to welcome Aaron to the team. His creativity, passion for the community, and love for God will all be instrumental in helping us connect with the people of Denver in meaningful and impactful ways.”

Cunningham commented, “This opportunity absolutely came about as a move of God; the way everything in my life up until I was hired has been orchestrated. I feel like this opportunity is bigger than me. I see this position as a way to serve my community in the ministry and gift of music that God has given me. Glory to God!”