Kansas City Public Radio Leader To Join NPR Board of Directors

KCUR General Manager Sarah Morris has been elected to the NPR Board of Directors, joining the other 12 Member Directors on the public broadcaster’s 23-member Board. Morris has led Kansas City’s two NPR affiliates since January 2020.

She will fill an unexpectedly vacated, unexpired term effective January 2, 2025. This follows previous appointments made in September.

In her role at KCUR 89.3 and 91.9 Classical KC at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Morris helped launch the Midwest Newsroom, a regional partnership delivering investigative and in-depth reporting for Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska, as well as the KC Media Collective, which unites six nonprofit media organizations.

Morris also led the creation of KCUR Studios, which produces podcasts reaching an audience of 100,000 monthly.

Outside of radio, her career includes two decades of leadership roles in both the private and nonprofit sectors, notably serving as Assistant Vice Chancellor of Strategic Marketing and Communications at UMKC from 2004 to 2020, with oversight of KCUR during her tenure.

Sarah Morris commented, “It’s a privilege to serve on the board of one of the nation’s most respected media organizations. NPR’s mission to keep the public informed with essential news and information has never been more critical. With the media landscape rapidly changing, we are uniquely positioned to fulfill our network’s true potential. I’m eager to work with my colleagues to shape what’s next.”