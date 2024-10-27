Cleveland Browns Mourn the Loss of Radio Voice Jim Donovan

Jim Donovan, “The Voice of the Cleveland Browns,” has died at age 68 following a battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Donovan’s career spanned 25 seasons with the Browns, where his signature calls became woven into the fabric of Cleveland sports history.

Donovan joined the broadcast team in 1999 when the Browns returned to the NFL. His calls defined the Browns’ history from the lows of their winless 2017 season to the 2023 playoff clinch against the Jets, with his final call capturing the return of playoff football to Cleveland.

Donovan began his career as sports director for WJON-AM in Minneapolis before joining WKYC-TV in 1985. He retired from WKYC in June. He was inducted into the Cleveland Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame and won three Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards among numerous other honors.

In 2011, Donovan was declared cancer-free after a bone marrow transplant, but in May 2023 he announced his leukemia had returned. He briefly stepped away from the Browns’ broadcast booth for part of the season, returning last November.

In a statement, Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said, “This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft.”

“He will be greatly missed, but he cemented a legacy that will live on forever. The only thing that outweighed his love for this city and this team was the love he had for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, his daughter, Meghan, and everyone who was fortunate enough to call Jimmy family or friend,” they added.