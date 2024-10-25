General Manager/Director of Sales

People call Hawaii paradise, but it will still require hard work to get this Hawaii Island cluster of 3 stations (6 signals) back on top. We’re making room for a dynamic, independent leader to take these great radio stations to the next level.

If you have market leader experience with a track record of success, then you may be Hawaii Island’s newest GM. If you think you’re coming here to take it easy, don’t bother applying. We’re looking for someone who can roll up their sleeves and work side-by-side with this highly experienced and capable staff.

If you’re ready to take on a challenge in one of the most beautiful places in the USA, then send a cover letter letting us know why you’re the person for the job and a resume to: [email protected].

NOTE: Must have strong radio sales background and proven sales leadership experience.

Salary Base: $7,000-$8,000 per month. Job will be based in Hilo, HI but will be responsible for entire island operation.

