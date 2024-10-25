LeGeyt Highlights State Broadcast Challenges at WASBA Meeting

The Western Alliance of State Broadcast Associations is wrapping up its annual meeting in Santa Fe, NM, where industry leaders gathered to discuss key issues facing broadcasters and celebrate the retirements of two prolific SBA leaders.

During the event, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt addressed the attendees, emphasizing the essential role state broadcast associations play in defending the industry against growing local and state-level challenges.

He expressed his praise for former New Mexico Broadcasters Association President Paula Maes and outgoing Ohio Association of Broadcasters leader Chris Merritt. Maes spent three decades at the helm of the MNBA before stepping away in July. Merritt, who spent 22 years leading the OAB, will retire in December.

LeGeyt also commended the work of all state association heads, for their tireless advocacy and collaboration with the NAB to safeguard the interests of local broadcasters.

LeGeyt highlighted the importance of the Local Radio Freedom Act, noting that a majority of New Mexico’s congressional delegation had backed the legislation, demonstrating broad, bipartisan support for the industry. He pointed out that while federal legislative efforts like the Radio Freedom Act are vital, state-level challenges to broadcasters are becoming more frequent and significant.

This underscores the need for close cooperation between the NAB and state associations to address issues that can impact everything from local content regulation to advertising restrictions.

Additionally, LeGeyt referenced his recent comments about former President Trump’s threats to broadcasters and newsrooms. He reiterated that the NAB is actively working with SBAs to promote the benefits of broadcasting and to navigate these threats to FCC licenses, emphasizing that the strength of the industry relies heavily on robust, coordinated advocacy efforts at both the state and federal levels.

The WASBA Summit also enjoyed an address from FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez.

With reporting from Frank Montero.