For St. Louis’ 101 ESPN, There’s Got To Be A ‘Morning After’

Hubbard Broadcasting St. Louis let go of the cast of The Opening Drive for 101 ESPN (WXOS) on Friday, including longtime host Randy Karraker. The slot will now be filled by The Morning After, which previously ran on sister signal KPNT-HD2.

Karraker had been with the station since its launch in 2009. Other names to hit the chopping block included former KMOV-TV reporter Brooke Grimsley, former Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, and show producer Matthew Rocchio.

The Morning After moves into the cluster’s prime sports talk slot, bringing co-hosts Doug Vaughn, Martin Kilcoyne, and producer Jackson Burke alongside McKernan. McKernan previously hosted Balloon Party, an hour-long midday program on WXOS, that will be absorbed into the new show.

101 ESPN Operations Manager Tommy Mattern said, “We’re thrilled to bring The Morning After to our audience…we are confident the show will significantly enhance the morning radio experience in St. Louis.”

The remainder of the 101 ESPN lineup remains unchanged.