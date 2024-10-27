Former Audacy RVP Kauffman Launches Leadership Consultancy

Former Audacy Northern California Regional Vice President Stacey Kauffman has announced a new full-time venture focused on strategic consulting and leadership advisory. Her departure was revealed earlier this week after the promotion of Aaron Miller.

Kauffman will expand her speaking platform to provide keynote sessions, workshops, and executive consulting aimed at driving growth and transformation through purpose-driven leadership, change management, and organizational optimization.

She also brings her experience as the founder of Success Beyond Athletics, an organization that supports youth in sports. Kauffman also serves on the boards of Visit Sacramento and the Bay Area Chapter of She Is the Music.

Stacey Kauffman commented, “I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible teams and organizations in the media industry. And, I am grateful for what I got to do, and who I got to do it with this last decade at Audacy. However, I felt called to extend my reach and impact. My passion lies in helping leaders and organizations recognize their untapped potential, rediscover purpose, and implement strategies that foster growth, transformation, and fulfillment.”