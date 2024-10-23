Aaron Miller Named Market Manager for Audacy Sacramento

Audacy has appointed Aaron Miller as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for its Sacramento market. Miller moves to California’s Central Valley from Phoenix, where he served as Director of Sales for Audacy’s cluster there.

Miller began his career in sales with The Daily Advance in his hometown, later moving to The Progress Index in Petersburg, VA. He transitioned to broadcast media in 1996, joining Audacy’s WRXL-FM in Richmond, and eventually moved to WJRR-FM in Orlando, where he became General Sales Manager. By 2010, he was in leadership roles at 97X and 102.5 FM The Bone in Tampa. Miller succeeds Stacey Kauffman, who recently left the company.

As Market Manager role, Miller will oversee eight stations, including ALT 94.7 (KKDO), 96.9 The Eagle (KSEG), 98 Rock (KRXQ), 102.5 KSFM (KSFM), 106.5 The End (KUDL), ESPN 1320 (KIFM-AM), The Bet (KSFM-HD2), and CHANNEL Q (KKDO-HD2).

Following Miller’s new appointment, Audacy has promoted Kimberli Rivera to Vice President of Sales for Phoenix.

Audacy Regional President Doug Abernethy stated, “Aaron’s extensive experience in sales and leadership, along with his deep understanding of the broadcast media landscape, make him a sound choice to take over our Sacramento market. We are confident in Aaron’s ability to thrive in this new role, and that under his guidance, our portfolio of brands will continue to deliver exceptional results for our listeners and advertisers.”

Aaron Miller shared, “I’m thrilled to step into this leadership role at Audacy Sacramento. With such a talented team already in place, I’m excited to work alongside them and accomplish great things together in the years to come.”