Bouchard to Succeed Catherine Tait as CBC/Radio-Canada CEO

Marie-Philippe Bouchard has been appointed as the next President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, taking over the role for a five-year term starting January 3, 2025. Bouchard will be the first Francophone woman to lead the Canadian public broadcasting arm.

The announcement was made following a rigorous selection process led by the Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors. She will succeed Catherine Tait, the first woman to serve as President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada. Tait, initially appointed in 2018, had her term extended an additional two years.

Bouchard currently serves as President and CEO of TV5 Québec Canada. In her current role, she has been instrumental in managing the TV5 Unis channels and digital platforms, helping to establish TV5MONDEPlus. Before joining TV5, Bouchard held several senior positions at CBC/Radio-Canada, gaining extensive experience in legal services, digital strategy, and public broadcasting.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, stated, “Marie-Philippe Bouchard is a talented, strong public broadcasting leader with a proven record of transformation…She brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal time for our cultural and information ecosystem, as well as a solid background in organizational culture and change leadership. In a critical time of modernization, I am confident that Ms. Bouchard will provide a steady hand and be a positive guiding force for Canada’s national public service media now and into the future.

Bouchard shared her vision, saying, “As society changes at a fast pace, so must our public broadcaster, continuing to build trust in order to remain relevant to all Canadians…Our national public broadcaster brings us and our understanding of one another closer together despite massive distance. CBC/Radio-Canada is our place for discovering and sharing stories that embody Francophone, Anglophone and Indigenous cultures, on a range of innovative platforms. Our national broadcaster provides us with trustworthy news and information, highlights our creativity and offers us perspectives that enrich our lives, right here in this place we call home.”