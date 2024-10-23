Gayle Troberman To Step Down As iHeartMedia CMO

iHeart has announced that Gayle Troberman, who has served as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer since October 2014, will transition to a new role as a senior advisor. The news was revealed to iHeart staff in an internal memo given to Radio Ink.

In her new capacity, Troberman will continue to lead strategic projects, including the “New American Consumer” studies, and will remain active in the broadcaster’s involvement at CES and Cannes Lions. As an advisor, she will work with iHeart’s sales teams and clients to develop creative marketing solutions across radio, digital audio, and podcasting.

During her tenure as CMO, she helped organize the notable partnership between iHeart and Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries to study the “New American Consumer.”

Before joining iHeart, Troberman was the Chief Marketing and Ideas Officer at IPG Mediabrands. She spent 16 years at Microsoft as Chief Creative Officer, where she managed global advertising campaigns for Windows, Office, Bing, and Xbox.

In their memo, iHeart CEO Bob Pittman and COO/CFO/President Richard Bressler said, “Gayle has had a major impact on this company as its first CMO, and we fully expect her influence to continue in her new role. We’re grateful for her innovative thinking and insights, and we’re pleased she will continue to contribute to the company.”

There was no information about a potential successor for the role.