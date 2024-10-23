CRS 2025 Opens Futuri Digital Pioneer Scholarship for Students

Country Radio Broadcasters has opened applications for the Futuri Digital Pioneer Scholarship, aimed at supporting the future leaders of digital radio. The scholarship is for a student who shows exceptional potential in driving radio’s digital transformation.

The recipient will receive complimentary registration to attend Country Radio Seminar 2025, as well as hotel accommodations and airfare. They will be able to attend CRS’ expanded Digital Music Summit. For the first time, DMS content will now be spread throughout the three-day event, offering panels, networking sessions, and artist spotlights.

Additionally, the winner will get a one-year subscription to Futuri’s TopicPulse, an AI-powered content curation and show prep tool that helps radio stations enhance audience engagement.

Applicants can submit via the CRS 2025 website.

The Futuri Digital Pioneer Scholarship is part of CRB’s ongoing efforts to promote innovation and education in country radio, complementing existing programs like the Lisa McKay and Rusty Walker scholarships.

The 2025 Rusty Walker Scholarship Program supports emerging talent in the Country format. Three winners will receive registration, hotel, and airfare to attend CRS 2025, set for February 19-21 in Nashville, where they will also be honored.

The scholarship is open to full-time radio station employees attending CRS for the first time. Applicants must submit an online form and a 500-word essay via the CRS website by November 1.