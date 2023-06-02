Voice Of Cleveland Browns Faces Second Cancer Fight

Jim Donovan, the radio announcer for the Cleveland Browns, has announced that he has suffered a relapse with leukemia. “The Voice of the Browns” has resumed treatment, including sessions of chemotherapy. He previously battled cancer but underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011 and resumed broadcasting shortly after.

In his statement, Donovan says he plans to continue his on-air work, both on the radio and at Cleveland’s WKYC-TV where he is Sports Director. Donovan has announced Browns games since 1999, after being on air in the area since 1985. and has been a prominent sports anchor in the Cleveland area since joining the station in 1985.

The Cleveland Browns management said, “Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with Jim and his family right now in this difficult time. There is no better representative of the Cleveland Browns. He is as tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle. We’re all behind Jim and will do everything we can to support him. We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team, and continuing to call our games during the season.”